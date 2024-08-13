A high-ranking official at the Ministry of Justice is facing corruption charges after allegedly soliciting a massive bribe of Shs100million from a litigant in a land dispute, sparking a scandal that has sent shockwaves through the legal community.

Sam Tusubira, 33, denied the 16 corruption charges against him and applied for bail. However he was remanded until August 19 by the presiding Grade One Magistrate at the Anti-Corruption Court, Ms Esther Asiimwe for the state to respond to his application.

According to the prosecution, Tusubira solicited the bribe while representing the government in court, asking for Shs 100 million as facilitation to procure consent from the Attorney General.

He is accused of receiving several bribes to handle Yawe’s land case between October 2023 and January 2024.

Prosecution alleges that Tusubira solicited gratification of Shs2 million from Ronald Yawe to handle and manage his land case.

He allegedly accepted Shs1.02 million and received several bribes amounting to Shs100 million to manage Yawe’s case from October 2023 to January 2024.

Tusubira was arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, CID, and DPP following a complaint against him. He allegedly solicited a bribe from a Yawe who had sued the Ministry of Lands and the Attorney General for irregular cancellation of his title.

By the time of his arrest, Tusubira had received Shs43 million from Yawe.

The prosecution, led by Teopista Nnam and Viola Tusingwire, will respond to Tusubira’s bail application on August 19.

