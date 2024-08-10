KAMPALA, UGANDA – High Sound for Children (HSC), a children’s rights organization, has launched a new inclusive program, “The Gold Star Program”, to empower young mothers with essential economic survival skills. The program offers training in various fields, including tailoring, bakery and catering, hairdressing, and business/entrepreneurship.

According to Hadijah Mwanje, Founder of HSC, the six-month program aims to provide comprehensive support and training to enable young mothers to achieve sustainable livelihoods. “We believe that by providing young mothers with essential economic survival skills, we can help them break the cycle of poverty and improve their overall well-being,” Mwanje explained.

Mwanje emphasized that the program is designed to be inclusive, catering to the needs of young mothers who may have dropped out of school or lack formal education. “We want to ensure that every young mother has access to the opportunities they deserve, regardless of their background or circumstances,” she said.

The program will provide training in both theoretical and practical skills, with a focus on building on existing skills for those already engaged in small business ventures. Mwanje highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship, saying “We want to equip young mothers with the skills and confidence to start their own businesses, creating a sustainable source of income and improving their economic stability.”

In addition to the program launch, HSC also conducted a community cleaning activity in Ssebagala zone, Kawempe, demonstrating its commitment to improving sanitation and giving back to the community. Mwanje emphasized the importance of community involvement, saying “We believe that by working together, we can create a safer and healthier environment for our children and young mothers.”

Mwanje reflected on HSC’s journey, saying “We have established media clubs in schools, reaching over 500 children in five districts, and have provided critical support to young mothers, handling over 50 cases in the past year.” She emphasized the organization’s commitment to continuing its work, saying “We are proud of our achievements, but we recognize that there is still much work to be done. We are committed to continuing our work to ensure that every child’s voice is heard and every young mother has access to the opportunities they deserve.”

Mwanje called on the community, government, and stakeholders to support HSC’s efforts, saying “Let’s work together to end the cycle of sexual violence against our children and ensure that every child’s voice is heard. We urge everyone to join us in this mission to empower young mothers and protect the rights of children.”

