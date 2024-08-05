KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has dispelled trending media reports suggesting that the Finance Ministry blocked its request to utilize Non-Tax Revenue (NTR) funds over non transparency.

In a statement released on August 5, 2024, the ICT Ministry revealed that the Finance Ministry had, in fact, given the green light for the use of the funds earlier this year— putting to rest any speculation surrounding the ICT Ministry’s utilization of NTR funds.

“The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development granted approval for the use of the funds to support our activities,” the ICT Ministry stated. “Contrary to media reports, we were not stopped from using these resources.”

The ICT Ministry expressed concern over the “malicious online media reports” and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficient resource management. “We are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of financial management and ensuring that all expenditures are managed prudently,” the statement added.

The ministry also urged media stakeholders to refrain from defamatory attacks on its officials and encouraged constructive dialogue. “We remain open to sharing information with the public and media, in line with our commitment to open government principles,” the statement concluded.

