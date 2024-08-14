By Henry Jjemba

14 Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) from the Katonga Faction have today evening been charged with a charge of being a common nuisance.

The group has appeared before Buganda Road Court presided over by the Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi where they have denied the charge after it was being read to them.

The group was led by MPs Ibrahim Nganda Ssemujju 51, MP Kira Division, Nicholas Kamara 50, MP Kabale Municipality ,Doreen Nyanjura 34, Deputy Lord Mayor and Harold Kaija 45, secretary general at FDC.

Other suspects are; Wahab Musinguzi 26, lawyer, Eric Wasswa Kawesa 24, legal assistant, Phionah Kabayiza 36, businesswoman, Zalikah Mutesi 37, businesswoman, Gilbert Nayebare 30, hawker, Innocent Turyahikayo Ngabo 35, sales agent zuku, Beston Mutambi 24, student, Roland Kaginda Mugume 54, , Faridah Nangozi 39 and I.T Ikamateneti , farmer.

They face a charge of Common nuisance contrary to section 148(1) of the Penal Code Act.

According to the charge sheet the group and others still at large on August 5, 2024 at Katonga road in the Kampala Central, Kampala District did an act not authorized by law wit being rowdy and blocking walkways which obstructed and inconvenienced the public in the exercise of their common right, there concluded to be common nuisance.

Through their lawyer, Mr Elias Lukwago the group applied for bail reasoning that it is their right to apply for bail, the offence against them is bailable, they are still presumed innocent until proven guilty and have substantial sureties.

Mr Lukwago has also informed the court that some of the suspects are leaders in a political party which will disorganize the activities of the party which include the current preparations to hold a delegates conference if they are remanded.

The trial chief magistrate granted five of the suspects including Kaija , Kamara, Semujju, Nangozi and Njajura a non- cash bail of Shs1 Millon.

Other nine suspects have been remanded until August 7 as their sureties were found not to be substantial and were advised to reapply for bail.

On July 29, Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s court remanded 36 members of FDC that were extra-dicted to Uganda by Kenyan Authorities and charged with Terrorism.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

