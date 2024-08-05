By Henry Jjemba

The head of security at the National Unity Party (NUP) headquarters, Mr. Achileo Kivumbi, has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison by the army court at Makindye for unlawful possession of defense stores.

Kivumbi appeared before the General Court Martial (GCM), chaired by Brig. Gen. Freeman Mugabe, who read out the charge against him. Kivumbi denied the charge and was remanded until September 2 for a bail hearing.

According to the prosecution, Kivumbi was found in unlawful possession of one pair of Lt. Col. pips, which are gazetted defense stores, on August 3, 2024, at around 3:00 pm in Nansana East 11 ‘B’ Zone, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District.

NUP leader Bobi Wine took to social media to condemn Kivumbi’s arrest, stating that he had been “violently abducted” by heavily armed men on August 1. Bobi Wine questioned the circumstances of Kivumbi’s arrest, pointing out that he was allegedly found with the military pips two days after his abduction. “The criminals abducted comrade Achileo Kivumbi on 1st August and now say he was found with Lt. Col. Military pips on 3rd August…two days after he was ‘arrested’. Shameless. Thoughtless. All these violations are evidence of how timid and scared they are of the people. WE SHALL OVERCOME!”

