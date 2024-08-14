Seoul, South Korea – On September 18, 2024, the 10th Anniversary of the HWPL World Peace Summit will be celebrated in South Korea and 122 countries worldwide. The theme, “Creating World Peace Community Through Regional Collaboration,” marks a decade of global commitment to peace and looks towards future strategies for promoting harmony.

In 2014, HWPL, an international peace organization, hosted the inaugural World Peace Summit, gathering over 1,000 global leaders from politics, religion, women’s groups, youth organizations, and media from 140 countries. The summit addressed conflict resolution, religious harmony, and legal instruments for lasting peace.

The anniversary aims to review achievements since 2014 and discuss future plans, gathering regional talents and establishing networks for tailored peace strategies. Various sessions will be held globally, focusing on regional networks, collective capacities, and individual responsibility in promoting peace.

HWPL’s slogan, “Let’s have everyone become a messenger of peace,” emphasizes the importance of individual actions in achieving global harmony. The organization will collect peace messages from around the world, showcasing the desire for peace and unity.

Over the past decade, HWPL and its partners have addressed global challenges like military tensions, economic disputes, climate change, and cyber security threats through enhanced regional cooperation and collective action. HWPL remains dedicated to establishing a robust peace governance framework, connecting international organizations, governments, and civil societies.

At the 9th Anniversary in 2023, Chairman Lee Man-hee emphasized, “We must leave peace as a legacy to the global community where our descendants will live.”

