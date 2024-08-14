KAMPALA —Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa led Parliament in paying tribute to former Presidential Press Secretary Tamale Mirundi, describing him as one of Uganda’s most ardent journalists. Tayebwa expressed condolences to Mirundi’s family, particularly his son John Tamale, who works in Parliament’s legislative and procedural department, and to the entire country.

Tayebwa made the statement during plenary, noting that Mirundi served as Presidential Press Secretary for 13 years and was a dedicated servant of the country.

Mirundi passed away on Tuesday at 11:40 pm at Kisubi Hospital in Kampala due to complications related to lung disease. He was 60 years old.

According to family sources, Mirundi had been hospitalized for over a month, showing signs of improvement before his condition suddenly deteriorated.

His son revealed that doctors had been treating him for water in his lungs, but unfortunately, his health took a turn for the worse when they attempted to drain the fluid, and it turned out to be blood.

Mirundi was a prominent political commentator and former presidential press secretary, known for his outspoken views and fierce defense of President Museveni. He was appointed President Museveni’s spokesman in 2003 and served in that position until his sacking in July 2015.

Since then, he has been a regular commentator on various television stations and vlogs, sharing his insights on politics and current affairs. Born in 1964 to Molly Namatovu and Yowana Mirundi, Mirundi attended Rubaga Senior Secondary School and later joined Makerere University.

The family has announced the burial program for the late Mirundi, which will begin on Wednesday, August 14th, 2024, with a vigil and mass at Zzana Residence.

The burial ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 18th, starting at 10:00 am at Kalagala Village, Kaliisizo in Rakai District.

Full burial program details are as follows:

Wednesday, August 14th, 2024: Vigil and mass at Zzana Residence

Thursday, August 15th: Requiem mass at St. Gyaviira Catholic Church Bunnamwaya at 10:00 am, followed by an overnight vigil at Zzana Residence

Friday, August 16th: Body taken to Kyengera Residence for mass at 10:00 am and overnight vigil

Saturday, August 17th: Body leaves for Kalagala Village in Kaliisizo, Rakai District for vigil

Sunday, August 18th: Burial ceremony starts at 10:00 am at Kalagala Village, Kaliisizo in Rakai District

