KAMPALA – Dei BioPharma, Uganda’s first research-based biotechnology and pharmaceuticals firm, has been listed as the winner of the best pharma company at this year’s African Excellence Awards, organized by MEA Markets, based in London, UK.

Announcing the winners on Friday, August 9, Awards Coordinator Kaven Cooper said the winners inspired excellence, a dire need in Africa.

“I’m always inspired by the excellence we uncover throughout Africa – an ever-evolving continent full to the brim with innovation and client-focused services,” Cooper said, adding that the awards honour the highest achievements in various sectors, showcasing businesses that have made significant contributions to the continent’s development and prosperity.

Other winners included Adeptal Limited from Nigeria, the Best Water & Wastewater Treatment Solutions Provider; The International Center for Humanitarian Affairs (ICHA) from East Africa is the most dedicated humanitarian affairs research organisation; QuaLabels Manufacturers PLC from Ethiopia is the best Beer Labels & Flexible Packaging Manufacturer 2024 winner, among others.

Dei BioPharma Ltd, Uganda-funded research-based drugs and vaccines manufacturing firm, was recognized for the current development of the flagship biological drugs and vaccines manufacturing facility in Matugga, Wakiso District, in Uganda, which is creating thousands of professional jobs; it is the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing and also the first biotechnology products company that will introduce most advanced technologies such as mRNA, gene therapy, novel vaccines, and recombinant drugs, besides other essential medicines in Uganda that is compliant with stringent regulatory country Good Manufacturing Practices.

Dei BioPharma, which will commercially launch in October this year has already submitted its research products for the US FDA review and approval.

Responding to the award, Dr. Matthias Magoola, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dei Group of Companies, acknowledged and thanked the assistance of President Museveni for supporting Ugandan scientists despite the difficulties faced by them bringing innovation to Uganda.

“Without his resilient support and belief in such need, these achievements in Uganda would not have been possible,” he said.

As a result of this remarkable support, Dei Biopharma is now able to start manufacturing in Matugga, Wakiso district near Kampala is Africa’s first independent full-scale biotech facility.

“These achievements are for Uganda and specifically for our beloved President, for he has always stood up for the scientists in this country,” Dr. Magoola added.

Dei BioPharma Ltd under Dr. Magoola was recognized for his visionary success and achievements for innovative discoveries in advanced therapies, including the first US-patented chemical drug using N-Isobutyll-3, 4-metheylenedioxy-trans-cinnamide compositions to treat malaria, the first mRNA universal vaccine against malaria, among other mRNA vaccines against neurodegenerative disorders, diabetes, HIV/HPV (“mNRA-Based Vaccine Composition for Inducing Immune Response Against HIV and HPV” patented under certificate number 63921929 in the USA and ten more for untreatable diseases — all inventions patented in the USA.

Upon completion, the Matugga-based drugs and vaccines manufacturing plant, at a modest cost of a billion US dollars, compared to other similar ventures in the West, investment will go a long way, including introducing the direly needed therapies that are unaffordable to most Africans, such as anticancer drugs, as well as novel vaccines specifically targeting the infections in Africa; such supply of essential treatments could only be made possible by Dei Biopharma as it focuses on the needs of the Africans.

Above all, these contributions of Uganda will create role models for other African scientists to lead research and development instead of being at the receiving end of obsolete technology that had always been limited to the end part of product manufacturing, and even that had been very limited throughout the history of Africa.

About the awards:

Now in its seventh year, the African Excellence Awards, organized by MEA Markets Magazine, continues highlighting businesses and individuals for their prestigious accomplishments, passionate approach to their products and services, and influence on their industries.

Published quarterly by AI Global Media, the MEA Markets endeavors to provide readers with the latest business and investment news across the Middle East and Africa regions. It is been published since 2010.

Keeping pace with a vast array of ever-changing sectors thanks to regular contributions from some of the region’s top corporate professionals across various industries, MEA Markets is home to the best news, features, and comments from the people and institutions in the know.

The African Excellence Awards 2024 targets a wide array of businesses, ranging from emerging small and medium enterprises to large multinational corporations, all with a considerable impact in Africa. The awards encompass a variety of industries and sectors, aiming to include businesses from across the breadth of the continent. Through these awards, MEA Markets recognizes businesses that show dedication to Africa’s economic and social advancement, resilience, and adaptability in the face of global challenges.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

