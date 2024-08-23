KAMPALA, UGANDA – CRS Uganda has launched the Advancing Local Leadership in the Right Way (ALLRight) project, aimed at enhancing the capacity of Caritas Tororo to respond to emergencies in Eastern Uganda.

The 29-month project will focus on building organizational structures, knowledge, and resources to improve emergency programming in the region.

“The ALLRight project focuses on strengthening Caritas Tororo’s capacities to effectively develop and implement high-quality emergency programming in Eastern Uganda,” said Lainey Heyl, Acting Country Representative for CRS Uganda.

The project aligns with CRS’ Vision 2030, which emphasizes the importance of local leadership in driving program outcomes and transformational change. “As a way of consolidating efforts on Local Leadership, CRS has set aside the ALLRight Fund – Advancing Local Leadership in the Right way. This is a discretionary fund set aside to provide the needed boost for local leadership investments in the remaining duration of CRS’ Vision 2030 strategy,” Heyl explained.

Heyl also expressed appreciation for the collaboration with the Government of Uganda and stakeholders in the emergency sector. “I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of Uganda, through the Office of the Prime Minister and all stakeholders working in the emergency sector for the great work and collaboration in the region to ensure the safety of the people living in the disaster-prone areas,” she said.

“It is my dream and wish that this project will see Caritas Tororo come a long way in continuing to support these emergency preparedness and response efforts in the region and that there will be spillover effects of the project that will strengthen the sustainability of the institution,” Heyl added.

