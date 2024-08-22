KAMPALA – The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abbas Byakagaba has announced a major reshuffle of top police officers, affecting various departments and directorates.

The changes, aimed at enhancing efficiency and effectiveness, see seasoned officers taking on new roles.

AIGP Joseph Mugisa has been moved from the Directorate of Fire Prevention & Rescue to the IGP’s office, while SCP Apora James takes over as Acting Director Logistics & Engineering.

SCP Joseph Obwona is now the Acting Director Interpol & International Relations, and SCP Stephen Tanui assumes the role of Acting Director Fire Prevention & Rescue.

SCP Elias Kassirabo has been appointed Attaché at the Uganda High Commission in Nairobi, moving from the Human Resource Administration.

SCP Yusuf Ssewanyana is now the Deputy Director Interpol Division, while CP Sarah Kibwika has been appointed Acting Deputy Director Human Resource Administration & Management.

CP Proscovia Achola takes over as Acting Deputy Director Force Fleet Management, and CP Irene Ameri Kimara is now the Acting Deputy Director Logistics & Engineering.

CP Simon Peter Okosh has been appointed Acting Deputy Director Operations, moving from Peace Support Operation.

Other appointments include CP Philip Acaye as Acting Deputy Director Traffic & Road Safety, CP Hillary Kulaijye as Deputy Director Chief Political Commissariat, and CP Moses Muluya as Deputy Director Welfare Production & Sports.

CP Agaptus Ecotu has been appointed Deputy Commander Field Force Unit, moving from Human Resource Administration & Management.

CP Benedict Byamugisha joins the Research and Planning & Development department as CP Research & Development.

CP Hassan Kihanda joins the Directorate of Fire Prevention & Rescue as CP Fire Disaster, Training & Administrative support Services, while CP Rosemary Nanyonga has been appointed Deputy Commandant Livestock Sector.

CP Michael Walwanga takes over as CP International Relations, and CP James Kusemererwa has been appointed CP International Relations.

CP David Manzi has been appointed Commandant VIPPU/VIS, and CP Moses Otala Obbo takes over as CP Welfare.

CP Polly Namaye has been appointed CP Private Security Organizations, moving from her previous role.

The Uganda Police Force has not provided reasons for the transfers and appointments, but they are seen as part of efforts to reorganize and strengthen the force.

The changes come at a time when the police force is facing numerous challenges, including corruption, brutality, and inadequate resources.

The IGP has been working to reform the force and improve its image, and these changes are seen as part of those efforts.

The police spokesperson said that the transfers and appointments are intended to bring fresh perspectives and new ideas to the various departments and directorates.

