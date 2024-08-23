Entebbe, Uganda – On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni met with over 100 musicians at State House, Entebbe, to discuss ways to support the music industry and promote wealth creation. The meeting was organized by Commissioner Hellen Seku of the Office of the President.

Led by Uganda Musicians Federation President Eddy Kenzo, the group included notable musicians Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone. President Museveni reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the music industry and encouraged the musicians to use their platform to spread the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) message of wealth creation.

He emphasized the importance of patriotic and constructive songwriting, contributing to the country’s development. The President also directed Commissioner Seku to organize patriotism and ideological training for musicians before the end of the year.

Additionally, President Museveni cautioned against divisive politics based on tribe and religion, advocating instead for politics of interest to promote national prosperity. Eddy Kenzo requested expedited passage of the copyright law to protect artistic intellectual works.

The musicians expressed gratitude for the meeting and pledged to support government programs for socio-economic transformation in Uganda. The meeting was attended by Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi, Minister of State for Gender and Culture Peace Mutuuzo, and others.

