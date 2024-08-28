The High Court in Kampala has recommended a plea bargain to former Permanent Secretary Geraldine Ssali Busuulwa and five co-accused individuals, including three Members of Parliament, in a fraud case involving over 3.4 billion shillings.

The accused persons who are facing nine counts are alleged to have conspired to defraud Buyaka Growers Cooperatives Society Limited.

The trial judge, Jane Kajuga, formally read the charges to the group, who denied the allegations. Two assessors were appointed to provide their opinion during the trial.

An assessor is a member of the public with no legal training and is provided for under criminal trials and always gives their unbinding opinion to court before it proceeds to deliver its final verdict.

Ssali’s co-accused are;MPs Michael Mawanda, Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu, and Paul Akamba, as well as lawyer Kirya Taitankoko and Leonard Kavundira, Principal Cooperative Officer from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

The judge has fixed the case for trial on 4th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th, November 2024.

The judge also ordered prosecution led by Mr Edward Muhumuza to complete evidence disclosure to the accused persons lawyers by September10; so that they can study it and come back to Court on October 23 before the trial Judge to agree on matters that are not in contention.

Court has also heard three bail applications MPs Mawanda, Akamba and Lawyer Kirya while Ssali and Kavundira will apply on August 28. MP Wamakuyu’s bail was heard August 26 and ruling on his bail application will be on August 28 at 2:30pm.

