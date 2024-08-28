Carolyne Tayebwa’s career trajectory at UAP Old Mutual Insurance is marked by a series of impressive accomplishments. Starting as Assistant Credit Control Manager, she has now ascended to the role of Head of Marketing and Distribution, a position she earned through her significant contributions to business growth, customer satisfaction, and strategic partnerships.

With over 16 years of experience in the insurance industry, Carolyne is well-versed in navigating its complexities. She holds a bachelor’s degree, a Postgraduate Diploma, is currently pursuing a Diploma in Insurance and Chartered Institute of Marketing certification. Her dedication is also evident in her active roles within The Insurance Consortium for Oil and Gas Uganda, Insurance Training College, and Women in Insurance.

In the conversation below, Carolyne shares insights into her journey, her vision for the future of UAP Old Mutual Insurance, and her perspective on the evolving insurance landscape.

Tell us about your journey in the insurance industry over the past years 16 years?

My journey in the insurance industry has been both dynamic and enriching, spanning multiple departments and companies. My career in insurance has spanned over roles in departments such as Customer Experience, Marine and Special Risks, Credit Life and Finance credit Control within various insurance companies. This foundation paved the way in honing my skills in client relations and nurturing the Insurance business.

In 2014, I joined UAP Old Mutual as an Assistant Manager Credit Control in the Finance department. My versatility and drive saw me move into properties management, which led me to my promotion to Business Development Management in Agency. This role evolved into the Country Agency Services Manager for Uganda, a position that nurtured my leadership and strategic skills. I was later entrusted with managing the broking portfolio as Business Development Manager, a role that exposed me to major markets such as Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, and renewable energy solidifying UAP Old Mutual as a leading insurer in these sectors.

I have recently been appointed Head of Marketing and Distribution, a role where I continue to build my passion for customer experience, driving growth and innovation in the industry.

My experience at UAP Old Mutual has not only propelled my career forward but also strengthened my business networks, allowing me to contribute meaningfully to the company’s market leadership ambitions.

What inspired you to pursue a career in insurance and what keeps you passionate in the field?

It is interesting how I found my way into the insurance industry. Initially, I planned to pursue a career in banking like my close sister, but a close friend encouraged me to explore insurance being a unique sector in Uganda. I was fortunate to have mentors whose guidance made me realize that insurance is truly a unique and impactful profession. Their support helped me shape my understanding and appreciation of the industry.

My passion for insurance stems from a deep desire to serve people in a meaningful way, particularly by helping them achieve their financial goals and enhancing their customer experience. The strong brands I have been associated with have provided me with the platform to fulfill this passion. Additionally, my father, a seasoned businessman at the time (MHSRIP), greatly influenced my drive to make a positive impact in both the industry and the economy. Being part of a business-oriented and supportive family has instilled in me a commitment to excellence and innovation, especially in the insurance sector.

What has been the key highlight as you have progressed in the industry?

Working for a multinational brand that is deeply committed to nurturing both career and personal growth has been a truly enriching experience. The opportunity to engage with various markets and navigate complex challenges has significantly broadened my perspective and honed my skills, leaving an indelible mark on my professional journey.

One of the highlights of my career has been receiving the annual offshore award for two consecutive years, where an international fully sponsored trip is the prize for being a top performer at UAP Old Mutual Insurance Uganda. Additionally, my role as Business Development Manager for Broking was marked by a major achievement, successfully leading the Insurance Consortium for Oil and Gas Uganda (ICOGU). This accomplishment not only solidified our position in the industry but also demonstrated our capability to lead.

The continuous growth, recognition, and accomplishments I have experienced with UAP Old Mutual have fueled my passion and drive to contribute even more to the industry.

Let us talk about your new role as the new Head of Marketing & Distribution at UAP Old Mutual Insurance, how do you plan to innovate and drive growth in the marketing and distribution department at UAP Old Mutual?

As the new Head of Marketing & Distribution at UAP Old Mutual Insurance, I am both delighted and committed to leading our team towards new heights. My approach will be centered on innovation, customer-centric strategies, and leveraging on data-driven insights to accelerate business growth.

I plan to amplify our existing digital efforts to enhance our ability to reach and engage with our clients more effectively for a great customer experience.

I also intend to strengthen our distribution channels by forging strategic partnerships and exploring new avenues for market penetration. This will focus on our distribution networks to ensure that our products and services are easily accessible to a broader audience.

Ultimately, my goal is to ensure that UAP Old Mutual maintains its position as a market leader by delivering exceptional value to our customers, business partners, and stakeholders. I am confident that through a combination of strategic innovation and a deep commitment to excellence, we will achieve sustainable growth and further solidify our brand’s reputation in the industry.

In your decade of experience, what significant changes have you observed in the insurance industry?

Throughout my decade of experience in the insurance industry, I have observed significant and positive changes towards effective supervision and regulation to control Insurance business in uganda by the Insurance Regulatory Authority.

The increased emphasis on professional business conduct, adhering to the set industry guidelines has elevated business standards across the industry. This focus has not only strengthened the trust between insurers and clients but has also fostered a culture of building strong compliant companies that are accountable.

Another notable development has been the agility of Uganda Insurers Association whose focus has been expansion of Insurance and Reinsurance activities in the industry. Uganda Insurers Association has been pivotal at promoting the industry collaboration. This has led to the growth of the industry and increased market visibility and recognition across the different markets.

The Set up of ICOGU in 2016 has fostered collaboration and consolidation of the financial and technical capacity required of insurance companies participating in the underwriting of oil and gas risks in Uganda. This has offered us a broad special risk exposure and knowledge to deepen the market penetration.

Additionally, the restructuring of Insurance Training College (ITC) of Uganda under the Insurance Amendment Act of 2011 and 2017 enabled the institute to be certified and be given the mandate to train, examine and award certified insurance qualifications. This institution has become a cornerstone for professional education and continuous learning within the industry. As a result, we are witnessing a more knowledgeable and competent workforce, better equipped to meet the evolving needs of the market.

There has also been an increase in settlement of very large claims especially after the pandemic phase, which has awakened the market to do prudent underwriting, attain solid reinsurance programs and nurture their capital adequacy to support the business.

With this experience the market has been keen in honoring promises to our valued customers.

For the girl child drawing from your experience, what message would you like to extend to them?

To every girl child out there, I want you to believe in yourself wholeheartedly. Understand that winning is not just about the final achievement but about the journey you take to get there. It is about how you face and overcome obstacles, how you rise above challenges, and how you learn and grow from every failure. Success is built on perseverance, resilience, and the courage to keep pushing forward, even when the path is difficult.

It is essential to be patient with yourself. The road to your goals may have its ups and downs, but what truly matters is your commitment to doing the right thing at the right time. Stay focused on your values work hard and trust in your abilities.

I would like to conclude with one of my favourite quotes from Oprah Winfrey: “The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change their future by merely changing their attitude.” Strive to do great things every day with a positive attitude, and in doing so, make a meaningful impact on the lives of others.

