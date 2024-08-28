As Uganda forges its path in the digital age, technology is becoming an increasingly vital force in driving national progress. In a world where technological advancements define the future, there is an urgent need to empower the youth and guide them toward relevant careers of today and the future.

Uganda is one of the youngest countries in the world, with over 75% of its population under the age of 30, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS). This demographic dividend presents a unique opportunity for our youth. With proper guidance and investment, the youth can become the driving force behind Uganda’s technological revolution and foster its economic growth.

Yet, despite their great potential, many young Ugandans face significant barriers to entering and thriving in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector which also faces a skills gap. According to a report by the International Labour Organization (ILO), many technology-related jobs in Uganda are at risk of going unfilled due to a lack of qualified candidates. Hence, addressing this gap is crucial for Uganda’s economic growth and global competitiveness. Encouraging more young Ugandans to pursue careers in technology is not just about meeting industry demands; it’s about ensuring that there is continuation to innovate and remain competitive on the global stage.

The importance of Diversity Equity and Inclusivity have never been more paramount than today. While the country has made strides in promoting education for all, gender disparities and socioeconomic challenges still limit access to technology careers for many young people. Initiatives like GirlUp Uganda, which empowers girls through STEM education, and the Africa Code Week, which introduces coding to thousands of young Ugandans, are commendable and crucial steps in building a diverse and vibrant tech workforce.

Ugandan youth have already demonstrated their capacity to innovate and solve local challenges through technology. For instance, RocketHealth, a telemedicine company founded by a young Ugandan Dr. Davis Musinguzi, is revolutionizing healthcare delivery in the country. By providing online consultations, prescription deliveries, and lab tests, RocketHealth is making healthcare more accessible, especially in rural areas. Similarly, initiatives like SafeBoda, a motorcycle ride-hailing service, showcase how technology can address everyday challenges while creating jobs for thousands of young people.

Therefore, educational institutions in Uganda must play a pivotal role in preparing the youth for careers in technology. This includes integrating digital literacy, coding, and problem-solving into school curriculums. However, education alone is not enough. Mentorship and practical experience are equally important. Programs like the Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YEDP) and the Innovation Village provide young people with opportunities to gain hands-on experience and connect with industry leaders, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application.

At Roke Telkom, a homegrown innovative internet solutions company, we recently hosted students from the Jesuit Refugee Service for an enriching visit to our Network Operations Centre (NOC). The students were given a guided tour of the NOC, with highlights including stops at the monitoring stations, Data Centres, and our incident response area or Call Centre. This hands-on experience allowed the students to see firsthand how a modern telecommunications facility operates.

The government and private sector must collaborate to create an environment that nurtures young talent in technology. The government’s National ICT Innovation Support Programme, which offers grants and mentorship to young tech entrepreneurs, is a step in the right direction. However, more needs to be done to scale these efforts, including increased investment in tech infrastructure, funding for start-ups, and policies that encourage innovation and entrepreneurship.

Empowering Uganda’s youth to embrace careers in technology is not just a strategic move for national development—it is a moral imperative. With the right support, resources, and inspiration, the youth of Uganda can lead the country into a future defined by innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable growth. Let us commit to creating an environment where every young Ugandan has the opportunity to turn their digital fluency into a powerful tool for change, ensuring a brighter future for all.

The writer, Anthony Tenywa, is a Commercial Manager, Roke Telkom.

