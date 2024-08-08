The arrival of Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) in West Nile marks a pivotal moment in the region’s development journey. For Airtel Uganda, this expansion is a catalyst for accelerating our shared vision of a digitally empowered and economically thriving West Nile which is integral to the development of Uganda.

We set footprint in West Nile on December 27, 2004. Airtel has been a steadfast partner in the region’s progress. With a robust network of over 120 sites, all 4G capable, and a presence in most corners of the region through our 7 service centers. We have laid the necessary financial, and technical foundation for broadening and deepening the region’s digital economy and gateway to the world.

Our network of over 4000 agents offers the necessary distribution channel and jobs that impact the lives of many and ease business in this region that trades with neighboring DRC and South Sudan.

Similar to your 33kV busbar, we have infrastructure ready for business internet connections to DRC and South Sudan, as well as Vura, Moyo, and other border points. We invest ahead of time.

UETCL’s provision of stable electricity will greatly transform how we operate by delivering grid energy to support our de-carbonization agenda. It will not only illuminate homes and businesses but also serve as a catalyst for economic growth.

With reliable power, Airtel can expand its network capacity, enhancing data speeds and coverage, thereby creating new opportunities for individuals and businesses alike. With stable power supply, West Nile Rural Electrification Company (WENRECo), our other partner in the region, will unlock businesses. More jobs will be created enabling more people to access essential services like money transfers, bill payments, and savings through Airtel Money. Additionally, we can connect schools, healthcare facilities, and businesses to the digital world, opening up new avenues for education, healthcare, agriculture and trade.

Furthermore, the expansion of our networks will create sustainable jobs in the distribution channels of our franchise partners and agents. This will contribute to the region’s economic growth and empower local communities.

In order to secure the power supply that you are delivering to the region, Airtel Uganda has demonstrable capability in condition and control monitoring of grid assets like sensors, power transformers, switch gear and related primary plant at a substation. Together, we are not just connecting a region; we are powering dreams and illuminating futures. We envision a West Nile where technology and infrastructure converge to create a thriving, interconnected, and prosperous community.

Welcome to West Nile.

