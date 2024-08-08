KAMPALA, Uganda – Two students from St. Joseph High School Namagunga have emerged victorious in the 9th edition of the Stanbic National Schools Championship (NSC), winning a top prize for their innovative cleaning machine, Sani Troll. Elton Kigozi and Gordon Walugembe, both S4 students, designed the trolley-like machine that can mow, scrub, and mop simultaneously.

The NSC, Stanbic Bank’s flagship corporate social investment program, aims to empower youth and improve access to quality education. This year’s edition saw a significant increase in participation, with 265 schools applying, up from 100 in the previous year.

The grand finale, held at Africana Hotel, saw 14 schools compete, with Namagunga emerging overall winners in the Student Spark category. The students won a solar system worth UGX20 million for their school, UGX1.5 million for their teacher/patron, and brand-new laptops for themselves.

The Commissioner of Private Schools and Institutions, George Mutekanga, commended Stanbic Bank for its commitment to the program, while Stanbic Bank Executive Director, Sam Mwogeza, praised the students’ passion and clarity of vision.

Other winners included Skool Bike Uganda, Sheema Girls School, and Katwe Noor S.S, who took top prizes in the Alum Grow, Teach Innovate, and Student Grow categories, respectively.

The Stanbic National Schools Championship has impacted over 60,000 students from over 100 schools across Uganda, fostering a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

The Stanbic National Schools Championship 2024 | Season 9 Winners

Student-Spark Category

– Winner: St. Joseph High School Namagunga (Elton Kigozi and Gordon Walugembe)

– Project: Solar-powered mower (Sani Troll)

2. Student-Grow Category

– Winner: Katwe Noor S.S

– Project: Library Information Simplified

3. AlumGrow Category

– Winner: Skool Bike Uganda

– Project: Affordable bicycle transport for students

4. TeachInnovate Category

– Winner: Sheema Girls School

– Project: Gamified Learning (integrating game elements into the learning process)

Congratulations to all the winners!

