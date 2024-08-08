Johnnie Walker Uganda is set to partner with Thrones Bar & Lounge once again, to celebrate the Bugolobi based hangout’s 5th anniversary.

The anniversary is slated for this Friday August 9th, and will be headlined by South African music sensation- Musa Keys. Famous for hits like “Samarian Boy” and the double platinum-certified “Vula Mlomo,” Musa Keys is a renowned producer and performer, celebrated for his immense contribution to the Amapiano genre. He has also won a Metro FM Music Award for Best Styled Artiste, standing alongside the likes of Mafikizolo, Sjava, and DaliWonga.

Joining Musa Keys will be a lineup of talented DJs, including Sir Aludah, DJ Jerry, Danches, Rogervan, Cacie, and DJ Khurk. They will deliver a diverse mix of Ugandan Kidandali, reggae, hip-hop, and 90s R&B, ensuring a vibrant five year celebration for all attendees.

Johnnie Walker will be the icing on the cake, with a showcase of its iconic Gold Reserve, epitomizing celebration. The global celebratory brand will also offer its entire whisky portfolio, including Black Label, Red Label, Double Black, Green Label, and Blue Label.

Johnnie Walker Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda expressed her excitement for the five years of a great partnership;

“Johnnie Walker has enjoyed a mutually rewarding relationship with Thrones Lounge over the years, and we are proud to celebrate this major milestone with them. Thrones has thrived over the past five years, even though a pandemic, and we’re turning up this party in true Johnnie Walker style. It is going to be a blast. We are leading with our icon of celebration, the Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve, but guests will have an opportunity to choose from our full range of whiskies,” she said.

Access to the anniversary party is by reservation. A VVIP table goes for Shs 2m, and shall include a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label and a food platter. A VIP table costs Shs 1m, and comes with two bottles of Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve. Additionally, a table for four is priced at Shs 500k, and comes with one bottle of Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve.

Since its inception in 2019, Thrones Lounge and Restaurant has grown to become one of Kampala’s most happening hangouts, and this anniversary promises to be a memorable celebration.

