This weekend in Kasese is shaping up to be one that simply cannot be missed. While the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon is the main event, the after party Neon Street Rave that happens on raceway evening also promises an amazing experience.

It is clear that the festivities won’t just stop at the finish line. The entertainment line-up is the cherry on top for the weekend’s events with Swangz Avenue’s gem, Vinka headlining the afterparty.

The star will be joined by Kasese’s very own talents, Good Hope and Heli Baibe, who are sure to get the crowd singing along to their local favourite tracks.

Vinka who is known to bring her A-game on any stage she stands on has also promised to be a part of the runners in the morning.

“I can’t wait to perform in Kasese! It is going to be such an amazing show,” she said during an earlier press conference.

For those who love a good DJ set, the night is in good hands with Melvyn DJ, DJ Assassin, and DJ Shiddy spinning tracks that will keep revelers on their feet.

According to Patience Aguti, Project Manager UBL, the rave creates the perfect opportunity to relax and chill with the locals of Kasese while enjoying top-tier entertainment.

“We’re thrilled to bring this incredible experience to Kasese. Tusker Lite is all about embracing adventure and creating memorable moments, and that’s exactly what awaits our participants and visitors this weekend,” she said.

“Whether you’re cooling down from the marathon or just joining in for the vibes, this Neon rave is where you’ll want to be,” added Aguti.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. While the marathon and the afterparty will take centre stage on Saturday, the weekend is packed with plenty of activities for everyone. Whether you’re a runner, a tourist, or just in it for the vibes, Kasese offers a blend of adventure and relaxation.

Marathon participants and visitors can explore the region’s rich attractions such as the stunning Queen Elizabeth National Park, Rwenzori Mountain Ranges, Bwindi Impenetrable Forest. And for those seeking a bit of luxury, there’s always a round of golf at Kilembe Mines Golf Club against the breathtaking scenery or a trip to the equator for that iconic photo op.

