KAMPALA, UGANDA – FINCA Uganda, a leading microfinance institution, has unveiled Janet Mudoola as its new brand ambassador. The announcement was made at a ceremony held in Kampala, Uganda, and marks a significant milestone in FINCA Uganda’s efforts to empower women and foster sustainable economic growth.

Janet Mudoola, a successful entrepreneur and long-time FINCA Uganda customer, was chosen for her inspiring story and commitment to empowering women. With over 34 years of experience in business, Mudoola has grown her enterprise from a small startup to a thriving venture, creating jobs and opportunities for numerous individuals.

As brand ambassador, Mudoola will share her story and inspire other women to take control of their financial lives. She will also work closely with FINCA Uganda to promote financial inclusion and economic empowerment among women, particularly in rural areas.

“Janet Mudoola’s story is a testament to the power of financial inclusion and the impact it can have on lives,” said Jeff Flowers, CEO of FINCA Impact Finance. “We are thrilled to have her on board as our brand ambassador and look forward to working together to empower women and foster sustainable economic growth.”

Olive Lumonya, FINCA Uganda Board Chair, emphasized the importance of financial inclusion in empowering women. “Thousands of women will see themselves in Janet and be inspired to improve their living situations. When women succeed financially, their families and communities see massive benefits.”

Janet Mudoola expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm for the role. “I am honored to be part of FINCA Uganda’s mission to empower women and promote sustainable economic growth. I believe that every woman deserves the opportunity to succeed, and I look forward to inspiring and supporting others on their journey to financial independence.”

Under this arrangement, FINCA Uganda aims to reach more women and provide them with the tools and resources needed to succeed.

