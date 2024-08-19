The Anti-Corruption Court has ordered Mr Sam Tusubira a State Attorney with the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, to pay Shs10 million cash bail to regain his temporary freedom.

Tusubira, 33,is facing 16 corruption charges after allegedly soliciting a massive bribe of Shs100million from a litigant in a land dispute which he has since denied.

The presiding Grade One Magistrate at the Anti-Corruption Court, Ms Esther Asiimwe granted him a cash bail of Shs10million while his sureties have been bonded a non-cash bond of Shs50million.

According to the prosecution, Tusubira solicited the bribe while representing the government in court, asking for Shs 100 million as facilitation to procure consent from the Attorney General.

He is accused of receiving several bribes to handle Yawe’s land case between October 2023 and January 2024.

Prosecution alleges that Tusubira solicited gratification of Shs2 million from Ronald Yawe to handle and manage his land case.

He allegedly accepted a bribe of Shs1.02 million among others amounting to Shs100 million to manage Yawe’s case from October 2023 to January 2024.

Tusubira was arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, CID, and DPP following a complaint against him. He allegedly solicited a bribe from a Yawe who had sued the Ministry of Lands and the Attorney General for irregular cancellation of his title.

By the time of his arrest, Tusubira had received Shs43 million from Yawe.

The matter has been adjourned to September 19, 2024, for the mention of his case.

