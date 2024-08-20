KAMPALA – The highly publicized trial of Molly Katanga, accused of murdering her husband Henry Katanga, is set to resume on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the High Court in Kampala. Molly is standing trial alongside her daughters, Patricia Kakwanza and Martha Nkwanzi, as well as George Amanyire, a domestic worker, and Charles Otai, a nursing officer, who are accused of destroying evidence and being accessories to murder.

The trial has been on hold since July 15, 2024, when the court adjourned the case due to contradictions in witness testimonies. At the time, the prosecution had presented its sixth witness, but the conflicting accounts led the court to put the trial on hold for a month after a key witness, Naome Nyagweso, the sister of the late Henry Katanga, unexpectedly claimed to have forgotten how to speak English, despite having written and signed three statements in English.

This has further complicated the case, as the court must now find an interpreter fluent in Ruyankole, her native language, to facilitate her testimony.

Another key witness, Mugabe Ronald Ruranga, a self-proclaimed lawyer and businessman, was exposed as not having a legal practicing certificate. Ruranga’s credentials were called into question during cross-examination, and he was unable to produce any documents to support his claims of being a licensed lawyer.

The trial has taken a complicated turn, with the prosecution’s key witnesses facing credibility issues.

Renowned lawyer Mwesigwa Rukutana is monitoring the proceedings on behalf of the deceased’s family.

Justice Isaac Muwata is presiding over the case, with Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Samali Wakooli, Chief State Attorneys Jonathan Muwaganya and Anna Kiiza leading the prosecution team.

The defense team consists of Peter Kabatsi, MacDosman Kabega, Jet Tumwebaze, Bruce Musinguzi, and Elison Karuhanga.

On November 2, 2023, Henry Katanga, a prominent businessman, died from a gunshot wound to the head at his residence on Mbuya Chwa II Road in Kampala. The same day, his wife Molly Katanga was hospitalized at C-Care IHK with severe injuries, including multiple fractures, head trauma, and hypovolemic shock, according to a report by Ministry of Health-appointed specialists. Hypovolemic shock is a life-threatening condition caused by significant blood or fluid loss, leading to inadequate blood circulation.

According to the indictment, on November 1, 2023, the couple had dinner together and retired to their bedroom. The next morning, a house help, George Amanyire, heard an unusual noise coming from the bedroom and alerted others in the household. As they approached the room, they allegedly heard a struggle and suspected a fight. After calling Molly’s daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, a loud blast was heard, and the noise ceased. Upon arriving, Nkwanzi and Kakwanza found Katanga in a pool of blood. Amanyire assisted Molly downstairs, and Kakwanza drove her to Bugolobi Medical Centre and later IHK.

The indictment states that Katanga died from gunshot injuries inflicted by his own pistol, number UG1622200061CZ99 compact, which was found in good working condition and capable of firing live ammunition. The cartridge at the scene was confirmed to have been discharged from the same pistol.

