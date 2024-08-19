KAMPALA, UGANDA – The IMARA Girls Festival is scheduled to take place on October 12, 2024, at Kati Kati Grounds in Kampala, with a focus on addressing the socio-economic challenges facing women and girls in Uganda. The event, organized by the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) and Reach a Hand Uganda (RAHU), aims to bring together key stakeholders to celebrate, recognize, and inspire women’s achievements and contributions to society.

According to the organizers, the festival will feature conversational engagements with seasoned leaders, peer learning sessions, exhibitions, and live performances, all centered around the theme “Invest in Her, Unleash Her Potential.” The event will also serve as a platform to raise awareness and funds for the establishment of the IMARA Women’s Centre, a hub for women’s and girls’ independent organizing and a practical base to advance gender equality.

The IMARA Girls Festival comes at a time when women and girls in Uganda continue to face numerous socio-economic challenges, including limited access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. The festival seeks to address these challenges by providing a safe space for women and girls to share their experiences, learn from each other, and access resources and support.

“We believe that investing in girls’ potential is crucial for creating a brighter future for our communities,” said Solome Nakaweesi, Board Chair, FOWODE. “The IMARA Girls Festival is a platform for young women to share their voices, innovation, and creativity, and we’re excited to see the impact it will have.”

The festival will feature conversational engagements with seasoned leaders and mentors, who will share their experiences and insights on topics relevant to women and girls. Peer learning sessions will also be held, focusing on issues such as gender-based violence, menstrual hygiene management, and restrictive gender norms. Additionally, exhibitions will showcase products and services from local women-led businesses and organizations, and live performances will be held by Ugandan artists and musicians.

The IMARA Girls Festival is free and open to the public, and the organizers encourage families, friends, and community members of all ages to attend and support the empowerment of women and girls.

In addition to the festival, FOWODE and RAHU are working together to establish the IMARA Women’s Centre, which will serve as a hub for women’s and girls’ independent organizing and a practical base to advance gender equality. The centre will offer a range of services, including training and capacity-building programs, mentorship and coaching, and access to resources and support.

The IMARA Girls Festival and Women’s Centre are part of a broader effort to promote gender equality and empower women and girls in Uganda. By providing a safe space for women and girls to share their experiences, learn from each other, and access resources and support, the festival and centre aim to address the socio-economic challenges facing women and girls and create a brighter future for all.

