KAMPALA – Uganda Breweries has been honored with the prestigious National Sustainable Environment Award in the Food and Beverages sector at the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Sustainability Awards. The award recognises UBL’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices, showcasing its continuous efforts to integrate sustainable practices in its operations.

The ceremony at the Sheraton Hotel, Kampala on 28th June 2024 celebrated companies that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

While receiving the award on behalf of Uganda Breweries, the organisation’s Corporate Relations Director Sheila Sabune expressed her gratitude and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustainability.

“I want to say thank you; we do this as a team at Uganda Breweries; we take this award so seriously and we appreciate it.”

Sustainability is at the heart of Uganda Breweries’ business strategy and will continue to innovate and invest in initiatives that protect and preserve the environment for generations to come.

Over the years, UBL has implemented various sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental footprint, the latest being the commissioning of a state-of-the-art UGX 37 billion biomass plant, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s commitment to sustainability.

The facility represented a substantial investment by UBL and excellent progress in their decarbonizing journey as envisaged in their Society 2030: Spirit of Progress sustainability action plan. Additionally, UBL has actively engaged in reforestation projects through the Running Out of Trees (ROOTS) campaign with partners and community awareness programs to promote environmental conservation.

Other winners at the NEMA sustainability awards include Luweero Industries (Waste Management), Total Energies (in the Petroleum sector Upstream), Gulu City (Lead Agencies category), and HOOPOE Trading Limited (exceptional management of Wastewater, Chrome, and Solid Waste), and Plascon (Paint Factories sector) among others.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the NEMA Executive Director Dr. Barirega Akankwasah, said, “We need development as well as a sustainable environment,” emphasising the necessity of balancing economic progress with environmental preservation.

Sustainable development means creating policies and practices that ensure natural resources are used efficiently and responsibly, so they can be preserved for future generations.

He highlighted that sustainable practices in industries are not only about compliance with regulations but are also about corporate responsibility and ethical operations. Businesses need to innovate and adopt green technologies that reduce their carbon footprint, minimize waste, and promote resource conservation. This dual focus on development and sustainability can lead to a healthier planet and a more robust economy.

