Kampala, Uganda – The Speke Resort Convention Centre is gearing up to host the prestigious ITU Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR-24) conference, starting today, July 1, 2024.

This four-day event, organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), will bring together top regulators, industry experts, and stakeholders from around the world to discuss key issues shaping the global telecommunications landscape.

The conference will focus on themes such as digital transformation, spectrum management, and cybersecurity, with the aim of fostering global cooperation and consensus on regulatory best practices.

Uganda’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Hon. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, is expected to officially open the conference, which will also feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

Speke Resort Convention Centre, located in Munyonyo, Kampala, offers state-of-the-art facilities and amenities, making it an ideal venue for this high-profile event.

The ITU-GSR conference is considered a significant gathering for the global telecommunications community, and Uganda’s hosting of the event is a testament to the country’s growing influence in the sector.

Over 500 participants are expected to attend the conference, which will run until July 4, 2024.

