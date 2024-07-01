Stanbic Bank Uganda and Liberty Insurance Uganda have contributed 400 bags of cement to the redevelopment of St Andrew’s Archdeacon Church of Uganda, Gayaza. The initiative aims to enhance the infrastructure of church facilities, supporting their role as centers of spiritual growth and community well-being.

“Liberty Uganda is privileged to partner with the esteemed Church of Uganda, and we are committed not only to support build structures but to build futures—futures where every member of this community can thrive and flourish,” said Mohammad Danish, CEO of Liberty Life Assurance. “It is through initiatives like these that we fulfil our responsibility as corporate citizens and stewards of social progress. Today, as we contribute these cement bags to support the redevelopment of St. Andrew’s Archdeaconry Church of Uganda, we recognize that we are contributing not just to physical infrastructure but to the spiritual and social fabric of the Church community.”

The Diocesan Secretary for the diocese of Namirembe, Reverend Canon Henry Segawa, and the Archdeacon of Gayaza, Venerable Dunstan Mazinga, expressed their gratitude for the donation. “We are deeply grateful for this generous donation—which will greatly aid in the construction and renovation of our church facilities and enable us to better serve our congregation and community. We are thankful to Stanbic Bank and Liberty Uganda for this contribution and look forward to a stronger partnership towards church and community development.”

Sameer Modan, Head of Distribution, Insurance, and Asset Management in Africa Regions – Stanbic and Liberty, highlighted the partnership’s potential. “This ceremony of delivering 400 bags of cement speaks to a true partnership entered into between the Church of Uganda (KIDO), Liberty Uganda, and Stanbic Bank Uganda. This marks the beginning of many services and opportunities for Stanbic Bank and Liberty to make available to all congregants of the Church of Uganda, starting with a wellness platform, which allows congregants to give, gather, and grow in their faith. We hope to scale this opportunity to all dioceses and Parishes to enable all congregants to benefit from this partnership.”

