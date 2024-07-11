KAMPALA — Finance Minister Matia Kasaijja, Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa and city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia are some of the key note speakers lined up to share their perspectives during the upcoming 14th Africa-UK Trade & Investment Summit 2024.

The summit, focused on East Africa, is set to take place on September 6, 2024, at The May Fair, A Radisson Collection Hotel, Mayfair London, organisers announced.

This prestigious event aims to promote investment, expand exports, foster partnerships, and share insights on market trends and investment incentives in East Africa.

The summit has assembled a formidable lineup of speakers, including ministers from the Ugandan government, business leaders, and industry experts.

Matia Kasaija, Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, will share his insights on the region’s economic development and investment opportunities while Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, will discuss the potential for investment in Uganda’s energy sector.

Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, Chairman of the Ruparelia Group of Companies, will bring his vast experience in entrepreneurship and business development to the summit.

According to the organisers, his achievements in various sectors, including real estate, banking, agriculture, and education, make him an invaluable resource for investors and entrepreneurs looking to expand into East Africa.

The summit will cover various sectors, including sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, digital transformation, manufacturing, trade, and export partnerships, organisers say.

Panel discussions and keynote presentations will explore opportunities for investment, innovation, and growth in these areas.

Attendees will include investors, entrepreneurs, financiers, and government officials from the UK and East Africa. The event provides a unique platform for networking, building partnerships, and exploring business opportunities.

