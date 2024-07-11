Kenya President, William Ruto has dissolved his entire cabinet, effective immediately. The decision, announced on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at State House, Nairobi, sees all Cabinet Secretaries/Ministers and the Attorney General sent home, except for Prime Cabinet Secretary/Minister Musalia Mudavadi and the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

“I have decided to dismiss with immediate effect all cabinet secretaries and attorney general of the Cabinet of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs,” President Ruto stated in a televised address to the nation.

The President clarified that the office of the Deputy President is not affected by this decision. Principal Secretaries will coordinate the affairs of the Ministries until a new cabinet is appointed.

President Ruto explained that he will engage in extensive consultations across different sectors, political formations, and with Kenyans from both the public and private sectors to form a broad-based government. This new government will assist him in implementing his programs, including urgent measures to address the country’s debt burden.

“I will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations and other Kenyans both in public and private with the aim of setting up a broad base government that will assist me in accelerating and expediting the necessary urgent and irreversible implementation the program we have including other radical measures to deal with the burden of debt,” the President said.

This unexpected move by President Ruto has sparked widespread interest and speculation among Kenyans, with many waiting to see how the new cabinet will be constituted and what implications this will have for the country’s governance.

