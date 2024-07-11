KAMPALA, UGANDA – CFAO Mobility Uganda, the authorized dealer of Toyota brands has unveiled the all-new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Electric, a cutting-edge crossover SUV that combines innovation, efficiency, and performance. The latest addition to the Toyota family was on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in the capital Kampala, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to providing eco-friendly and technologically advanced vehicles to the Ugandan market.

Following the successful introduction of the Corolla Cross Hybrid, this latest addition to the Toyota hybrid lineup reinforces the brand’s commitment to eco-friendly vehicles in Uganda.

Mr. Ronald Kaluule, Sales Executive, CFAO Mobility said that the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is equipped with a high-capacity hybrid battery, which is a key component of the vehicle’s hybrid system.

“This battery stores electrical energy generated during driving and regenerative braking. It powers the electric motor, enabling the vehicle to operate in electric-only mode at low speeds or when idling, reducing emissions and contributing to overall fuel savings by reducing reliance on the gasoline engine,” he said demonstrating the vehicle’s prowess during a test driving ride in Kampala.

The electric motor in the RAV4 Hybrid works alongside the internal combustion engine (ICE) to deliver a hybrid driving experience. It provides instant torque, which enhances acceleration and overall driving performance.

“The electric motor can also power the vehicle on its own during low-speed driving, contributing to fuel efficiency and quieter operation,” Kaluule added, noting that this allows the driver to save massively on fuel.

The RAV4 Hybrid features a self-charging system that replenishes the hybrid battery without the need for external charging. This is achieved through two primary methods: Regenerative Braking, which captures kinetic energy during braking and converts it into electrical energy to recharge the battery, and Engine Power, which uses excess power from the gasoline engine to generate electricity and charge the battery.

Kaluule explained that the intelligent switching system in the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is designed to seamlessly and efficiently manage the power distribution between the petrol engine and the electric motor. This system optimizes performance and fuel efficiency by automatically deciding which power source, or combination of sources, should be used based on various driving conditions.

With a maximum output of 131 kW and 221 Nm of torque, the RAV4 Hybrid delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience. The vehicle’s engine, an A25A-FXS type, belongs to Toyota’s Dynamic Force Engine series, known for its efficiency, performance, and reduced emissions.

The RAV4 Hybrid features a range of advanced comfort and convenience features, including a multimedia touch screen, leather seats, ventilated seats, and a smart entry and start system. Safety features include a reverse camera, parking sensors, SRS airbags, and a multi-terrain anti-lock brake system.

With a spacious interior, generous ground clearance, and a minimum turning radius of 5.5 meters, the RAV4 Hybrid is designed for versatility and maneuverability. The vehicle can accommodate up to five passengers and has a towing capacity of up to 800 kg.

With fuel prices in Uganda averaging around UGX 5,500 per liter, the RAV4 Hybrid’s fuel economy is a significant selling point. Its EPA-estimated 41/38 MPG (City/Highway) is significantly higher than the ordinary RAV4’s 27/35/30 MPG, making it an attractive option for Ugandan buyers looking to save on fuel costs.

The hybrid model’s powertrain combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor, resulting in superior performance. The RAV4 Hybrid offers 16 additional horsepower and approximately one-second faster acceleration from 0 to 60 mph than its gas-only counterpart, making it perfect for Uganda’s congested roads.

Despite weighing between 160 and 315 pounds more than its gas-only counterpart, the RAV4 Hybrid delivers exceptional performance and handling. While the ordinary RAV4 is considered more reliable, the RAV4 Hybrid still scores high on reliability and safety ratings, making it a trustworthy choice for buyers.

In a move that’s expected to drive demand for eco-friendly vehicles, the Uganda government announced reduced incentives on import duty tax for Hybrid Electric vehicles. Capitalizing on this opportunity, CFAO Motors is offering the brand new, zero-mileage Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Electric at a competitive price of USD 50,000.

This attractive package includes a 2-year free service and a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty, providing customers with complete peace of mind. As the exclusive manufacturer-authorized distributor for Toyota vehicles and genuine spare parts in Uganda, only CFAO Motors can offer this warranty, making it a deal that’s hard to resist for consumers looking for a reliable and environmentally friendly vehicle.

