KAMPALA – The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives in collaboration with the packaging industry players has embarked on promotion of packaging standards for domestic goods and exports through the establishment of the Institute for Packaging.

According to the officials, poor quality packaging had previously been affecting competitiveness of Uganda’s manufactured products at the global market.

But with the establishment of the Institute in March 2023, there are efforts to work towards provision of improved packaging which will see Ugandan products become competitive.

There are also opportunities for networking, business development, technology advancement and training.

The Institute is encouraging the development of packaging technology, science, access and innovations. This will also see the recognition of the packaging industry as a profession unlike in the past.

With the enhanced competitive packaging and branding, Uganda will maximize the potential trade opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The institute was inaugurated into the World Packaging Organisation and Africa Packaging Organisation in 2003.

This brings the packaging industry of Uganda to the exposure that will enable Ugandan traders to benefit from the opportunities, linkages and advanced technologies at the global scene.

There will also be ability to attract funding for the MSMEs from the WPO and the International Trade Centre with hope of implementing a 49mn USD project in the 6 EAC Partner states with Packaging industry heavily supported in 2024.

The Ministry of Trade has developed a concept with WPO to develop a Centre of excellence for the packaging industry of Uganda which needs funding.

