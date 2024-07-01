KAMPALA – Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has introduced a cutting-edge distribution system, harnessing a network of Official Coca-Cola Distributors (OCCDs) to ensure efficient and widespread reach of its products across the country.

“We understand that our success is linked to the success of our customers. That’s why we’ve established a robust OCCD system, ensuring efficient distribution and exceptional customer service throughout Uganda,” said Melkamu Abebe, General Manager at CCBU.

The OCCD system utilizes a user-friendly online platform that enables distributors to track sales, access real-time data, and plan deliveries with precision. “The system also has a call list of all OCCDs’ deliveries in specific areas. This eases their product dispatch process and enables them to talk to customers at all times during the distribution process,” explained Micheal Kaziro, Route-To-Market specialist at CCBU.

To further support OCCDs and retailers, CCBU has distributed over 47,000 coolers countrywide, ensuring that beverages are stored and served at optimal temperatures. “CCBU has distributed over 47,000 coolers countrywide and continues to distribute more coolers on a regular basis. This is one of a number of initiatives to help our OCCDs sell more,” Kaziro added.

Through this innovative distribution system, CCBU aims to achieve greater efficiency, increase sales volumes, and ensure exceptional customer service throughout Uganda. “By optimizing our network, we aim to achieve greater efficiency, boost sales volumes, and ensure exceptional customer service throughout Uganda,” Kaziro emphasized.

By investing in technology, training, and network optimization, CCBU and its OCCD partners are poised for a future of shared opportunities and growth.

