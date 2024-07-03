KAMPALA, UGANDA – Private sector players have welcomed the introduction of the Anti-Counterfeit Goods Bill 2023, aimed at combating counterfeit goods and substandard services in Uganda.

The bill, introduced by Hon. Asuman Basalirwa and seconded by Jonathan Ebwalu, has been praised by stakeholders for its potential to protect consumers and businesses from harmful products.

“This law will promote more responsiveness and accountability among all key players. It has a provision where an Individual can take action with the help of the line agency against any body found dealing in counterfeits and substandard services,” remarked Fred Muwema, Chairperson of the Anti-Counterfeit Network (CAN).

“Uganda is losing a lot of money annually to the extent that most of the countries no longer want to sell our products. Counterfeit products are the leading cause of cancer, they create unfair competition among businesses thereby leading to collapsing of businesses that are employing many people,” said Hon. Asuman Basalirwa, the Member of Parliament who introduced the bill.

“In 2016 when I accompanied my father at Mulago Cancer Institute, I found people lining up in long queues, some sleeping on the floor as the medics looked overwhelmed by the numbers. Upon consulting with the head of the facility, I was told that cancer in most cases is caused by consuming of counterfeited products as well as substandard products,” Hon. Basalirwa revealed.

“According to World customs organization report, illicit trade accounts for approximately 3.3 percent of global trade while in Uganda, the loss is estimated at six trillion shillings annually. Counterfeits not only create a negative image to established industries like ours, they also cause health hazards to consumers,” said Agness Ssali, Legal Director at Nile Breweries.

She therefore pledged commitment towards supporting of the Anti-Counterfeit efforts in Uganda.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has also welcomed the bill, noting that it will complement existing laws and enhance the agency’s efforts to combat counterfeiting.

The bill has been hailed as a significant step in protecting Ugandan consumers and businesses from the scourge of counterfeiting, which is estimated to cost the country six trillion shillings annually.

Private sector players have called for speedy enactment of the law to ensure that businesses are protected from unfair competition and consumers are safeguarded from harmful products.

The bill is expected to be debated in Parliament in the coming weeks, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting its passage into law.

