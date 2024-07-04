President Yoweri Museveni has reiterated his support for the country’s automotive industry, particularly Kiira Motors Corporation, a pioneering manufacturer of made-in-Uganda buses. In a meeting at State House Entebbe, President Museveni praised the company’s progress in producing high-quality buses, emphasizing their potential to transform the region’s transportation sector.

The President commended Kiira Motors’ commitment to innovation, quality, and safety, noting that their buses have successfully undergone rigorous testing and received positive feedback from clients.

He expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s expansion plans, which align with the government’s vision for industrialization and economic growth.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Monica Musenero, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Paul Isaac Musasizi, CEO of Kiira Motors Corporation, and other key stakeholders. The discussion centered on strategies to enhance the competitiveness of made-in-Uganda buses in the regional market, leveraging the country’s potential for economic integration and growth.

By boosting support for Kiira Motors and the automotive industry, President Museveni’s government aims to create jobs, stimulate local economic growth, and reduce reliance on foreign-made vehicles.

This development is expected to contribute significantly to Uganda’s economic transformation and regional integration efforts.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

