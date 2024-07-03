The Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) has achieved a significant milestone with the delivery of its first petroleum imports at Mombasa Port. A ship carrying 58,000 metric tons of petrol arrived at the port today, marking the beginning of UNOC’s sole importation mandate.

The petroleum products will be transported to Uganda via the Kenya Pipeline Company infrastructure and fuel tankers, with availability expected next week. A second ship carrying 80,000 metric tons of diesel is expected to arrive on Thursday, further boosting the country’s fuel reserves.

UNOC’s General Manager, [Name], hailed the delivery as a significant achievement, stating, “This marks a major milestone in our journey to ensure a stable and reliable supply of petroleum products in Uganda. We are committed to working with our partners to ensure timely and efficient delivery of fuel to meet the country’s growing demand.”

The development is expected to stabilize fuel prices and availability in Uganda, with UNOC working closely with oil marketing companies to ensure seamless distribution. The company has also established a buffer stock mechanism to mitigate against supply disruptions, ensuring that the country is well-prepared to meet any challenges in the fuel supply chain.

With this delivery, UNOC has demonstrated its capability to manage the country’s petroleum imports, paving the way for a more secure and reliable fuel supply future for Uganda.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

