KAMPALA, UGANDA —The Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) is set to host its inaugural Stakeholders Engagement Day on 12th July, 2024, at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

Themed, “Enhancing stakeholder loyalty through excellent service delivery,” the event aims to strengthen relationships with customers and stakeholders, gather valuable feedback, and showcase the corporation’s latest innovations and wide range of products and services.

“The Stakeholder Engagement Day is a crucial initiative that demonstrates our commitment to fostering strong relationships with our customers and stakeholders,” said Prof. Sudi Nangoli, the UPPC Managing Director.

“We believe that effective customer engagement is essential for building trust, loyalty, and long-term relationships, and we are dedicated to providing quality, secure printing and publishing services that meet our clientele needs,” he added.

The Guest of Honor, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, will grace the function, which is expected to bring together key stakeholders, customers, and potential clients from government ministries, agencies and departments, corporate companies, educational institutions, and the media.

“The corporation will showcase its latest innovations, including the online bookshop, ESG projects and Partnerships, and Gov Info Hub. The UPPC Stakeholder Engagement Day will gather valuable feedback through physical and online surveys,” said Ms. Rebecca Nyakairu, the Public & Corporate Affairs Manager.

“We want to hear from our customers and stakeholders, understand their needs, and provide solutions that exceed their expectations,” she highlighted.

The UPPC event targets both physical and online audiences and shall provide downloadable product resources, online customer satisfaction surveys, and social media polls for those who shall not be able to attend in person.

“We recognize that our stakeholder’s engagement is not just about physical interactions, but also about creating a digital presence that is accessible and engaging,” added Ms. Nyakairu.

Through this event, the Corporation will gain valuable customer feedback from her stakeholders, increased awareness and visibility of UPPC’s products and services, enhanced customer relationships and brand loyalty, strengthened partnerships with key stakeholders, and re-echoing UPPC’s commitment to secure and quality printing and publishing services to the general public.

“We are committed to providing quality, secure printing and publishing services to the public in an efficient manner,” emphasized Prof. Sudi.

The Customer Engagement Day represents a significant opportunity for us to connect with our customers and stakeholders and reinforce our commitment to excellence.

