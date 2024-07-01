Uganda’s outgoing Police Spokesperson, SCP Enanga Fred, has bid farewell to the position he held for five years, describing it as the greatest honor of his life.

“I am filled with a profound sense of gratitude, pride, and humanity,” Enanga said. “I am leaving the position as I came; grateful, excited, and with a strong sense of national duty.”

Enanga expressed gratitude, pride, and humanity as he departed the role, thanking God, the Inspector General of Police, and the Police Leadership for their support. “I must admit that the position of Police Spokesperson was one of the greatest honors of my life,” he said.

He also acknowledged the territorial commanders, officers, and staff of the Press and Public Relations department for their dedication and support. “Your collective efforts and support towards the office of the PRO continue to make a positive impact on the safety and well-being of our citizens,” he said.

Enanga congratulated the new Police Spokesperson, ACP Rusoke Kituma, and reminded him of the immense responsibility ahead. “You are a fire brain and performer, keep doing what you are doing,” he said. “I also want to remind you about the immense responsibility ahead. You are taking on a tough task that requires great dedication. Always act with integrity, and treat every member of the public with respect and compassion.”

To the general public, Enanga urged them to remain committed to working with the police to address crime and safety concerns. “Public safety is everyone’s priority, and I urge you all to remain committed to working with the police in addressing all crime and safety concerns within your communities,” he said.

Enanga concluded by expressing pride and gratitude for the opportunity to have served as Police Spokesperson. “I will always cherish the memories, friendship, and bonds we have formed. May you continue to serve the office of PRO with honor, courage, and dedication. Thank you, and God bless you all.”

