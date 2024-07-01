The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, has urged his people to remain united and calm in a video address from Namibia, where he is receiving medical treatment. In his first public address in over 100 days, the Kabaka said he was “feeling much better” and would return to the country soon, subject to the advice of his doctors.

Emphasizing the importance of unity, he said, “Our strength lies in coming together, so I implore you to stay united.” He also assured his people that he is closely following developments in the kingdom and commended those who have continued to uphold the culture and traditions of the kingdom during these challenging times.

The Kabaka expressed gratitude to the people of Buganda for their prayers and unwavering hope amidst challenges. “We thank God for keeping us alive and the people of Buganda for their prayers and unwavering hope amidst challenges,” he said.

He also thanked the Katikkiro of Buganda, Peter Charles Mayiga, the cabinet, and chiefs for ensuring that the affairs of the kingdom are conducted smoothly during his absence. “I thank the Katikkiro, ministers, and people who have been running the kingdom smoothly during our absence,” he said.

The Kabaka’s call for calm comes at a time when there is intense pressure on social media about his whereabouts. He assured his subjects that his health is improving, and he will return home soon, following the guidelines from his doctors. “Our health is improving, and we will be returning home very soon,” he said.

Watch the video of the Kabaka’s full speech here: https://x.com/pmldailynews/status/1807783791437521212?t=rX3C-dvsTZg1SZuED7MSIA&s=09

