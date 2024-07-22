KAMPALA – Police have maintained a stand against ‘uncontrolled demonstrations’ in which youth across the country are mobilizing each other to match to parliament on July 23, 2024 in the fight against corruption.

In a social media campaign under hashtags Match2Parliament and AnitaMustGo, the youths decry gross corruption in the House that is mandated to fight for the rights of a common person

Police for the second time have issued a warning to unidentified individuals engaged in a mobilization campaign across social media platforms.

In their notice to the Inspector General of Police, campaign mobilizers indicated mass occupation of Kampala streets – something police say would likely result in significant traffic congestion, disruption of trade, and disturbances to public order.

“In an effort to dissuade the organizers from this potentially anarchic approach, UPF met with them on July 18, 2024, at police headquarters. Following a thorough security assessment regarding the feasibility of a political procession, the UPF has formally advised the organizers and urges them to heed this counsel,” says Rusoke Kituuma – police spokesperson.

In his Saturday national address, President Museveni also rubbished the campaign – noting that he can never allow such demonstrations.

“That culture I see in other parts of the world where they are damaging people’s property, that cannot be tolerated,” he said

“You hear people talking of demonstrations. But when you demonstrate in Kampala people are selling on the roadside…are you going to step in people’s products? Do not have such ideas in your head.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

