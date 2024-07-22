The governments of the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Morocco, Mauritania, Chad, Comoros, Guinea Bissau, Seychelles, Senegal, Benin, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Mozambique, and Nigeria have expressed concern over what they describe as an alarming food security situation and the risk of famine in Sudan.

In a joint statement issued at the weekend, , the countries were responding to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report published on 27th June 2024, which indicated that 14 months into the conflict, “Sudan is facing the worst levels of acute food insecurity ever recorded by the IPC in the country”.

“The disturbing results in the report reveal an unprecedented level of food insecurity in Sudan, leaving 25.6 million people in high levels of acute food insecurity and 14 areas at risk of famine,” the statement reads in part.

“We are particularly concerned about the IPC reporting a “stark and rapid deterioration” in food security and the dire impact of the deteriorating situation on the safety and well-being of the civilians, including many thousands of children, suffering from severe acute malnutrition,” it adds.

As a result, the countries appeal to the warring factions to cease fire and allow safe passage of humanitarian assistance.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW

We also express deep concern over the repercussions of prolongation of the conflict on Sudan and on the neighboring countries.

We particularly recognise that the deepening food insecurity in Sudan presents a significant humanitarian challenge with potential repercussions for displacement, refugees, and migration dynamics. This underscores the importance of a coordinated international response to the crisis.

Alarmed by the worsening humanitarian crisis and the tragic consequences of the conflict on the Sudanese people,

We recall the UNSC request for the parties to the conflict to allow the rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need, including by removing bureaucratic and other impediments.

We stress that parties must facilitate the urgent provision of the required visas and travel authorizations for humanitarian personnel and essential supplies, in line with resolution 2736 adopted on 13 June 2024.

We call on the warring parties in Sudan to immediately halt hostilities, respect their obligations under international humanitarian law and comply with all relevant Security Council resolutions.

We reiterate the call on all foreign actors to cease providing armed support or material to the warring parties to refrain from any action that would heighten tensions and fuel the conflict.

We urge the international community to deliver an immediate and coordinated international response to address the urgent needs of those affected in Sudan.

The international community must scale up its humanitarian aid, and support the IPC recommendations to increase nutrition interventions, restore productive systems and improve data collection.

We also stress the urgent necessity to address the crisis and prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation and the impending risk of famine in Sudan including working towards achieving a sustainable resolution to the conflict in Sudan.

