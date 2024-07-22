Former US President and Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump has watered down the capacity of his rival and successor, Joe Biden, noting that he has never been good enough to run America.

82-year-old Biden on Sunday quit race for the second term of office in which he was battling his rival Trump. The 2024 United States elections are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Without giving the reason, he noted that his decision is in the best interest of his party (Democrats) and the country “to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

“I will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about my decision,” he noted in a letter – endorsing his Vice Kamala Harris as a candidate for his party.

“Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

In his response, Trump noted that “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve and never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.”

“All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t – And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Biden says over the past three and a half years, he made great progress for his country by building the strongest economy in the world.

“We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

