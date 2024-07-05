L.VICTORIA – Speke Resort Convention Centre, a facility that was commissioned at the beginning of the year has been named probably, the most beautiful convention centre in Africa.

Located on the shores of Lake Victoria, in the outskirts of the Ugandan capital, Kampala the facility is owned by the Ruparelia Group, of tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia.

Some of the amazing features in the $40 million (Shs140 billion) project were revealed includ include a 4000-seat ultra-modern auditorium, a suspended restaurant overlooking Lake Victoria, and additional presidential suites with smaller conference rooms for sideline meetings during.

The Convention Centre is part of the Commonwealth Speke Resort Munyonyo is a private, five-star resort owned by Sudhir’s Ruparelia Group and often hosts major government and international events.

