Ugandan First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni has appreciated Decent Africa for recognising her efforts in creating a graceful and compassionate society by rewarding her as the Most Decent First Lady in Africa in 2024.

The First Lady, who also serves as Uganda’s Education Minister, received the award at her 76th birthday celebration at Uweso Masulita Children’s Village. She was accompanied by President Yoweri Museveni and members of the First Family, among other dignitaries.

The Decent Africa Patron, Owek. Hon. Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo noted that First Lady Janet Museveni had been identified as a remarkable individual who has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of decency, integrity, and dedication to the people of Uganda and beyond.

This is the second time in 10 years that the Uganda First Lady is coming on top of this prestigious list that ranks African First Ladies based on a broad spectrum of criteria, including Respectful Presentation, Integrity and Authenticity, Event and Context Appropriateness, Representation of Cultural Heritage, Exemplary Demeanour and Composure, Engagement in Public Roles, Accessibility and Relatability, Consistency with Public Messaging, Expressive Body Language, and Overall Cultural and Social Impact.

Established in 2014, Decent Africa is a subsidiary of HiPipo, dedicated to advancing women’s decency, empowerment and financial inclusion. This strategic arm supports women at all societal levels—from grassroots initiatives uplifting young girls to influential positions held by Queens, First Ladies, and Female Presidents. Decent Africa champions the principles of decency and integrity, ensuring that women’s empowerment is integral to economic and social progress across the continent.

Hon. Ssebugwawo, who is also Uganda’s State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, emphasised that the judging process for these categories was not just a casual observation but a rigorous scoring system. This approach ensures the highest standards of fairness and credibility, considering the nuances of body language and the potency of visual communication.

“Your Excellency, your tireless efforts in promoting education, healthcare, and social welfare have touched countless lives, leaving a lasting mark on the fabric of our nation. Your leadership and advocacy have been a light of hope and inspiration for many,” she noted.

“In recognition of your outstanding achievements and your constant commitment to upholding the values of decency and integrity, it is my great honour to present you with the Top Most Decent First Lady of Africa 2024 award. This accolade is a testament to your extraordinary contributions and the profound impact you have had on our society. We commend you for your dedication, tireless work, and steady commitment to decency and moral excellence.”

Minister Ssebugwawo also invited the First Lady to this year’s Decent Africa Summit in December 2024, where the rest of the top 10 First Ladies in Africa will be crowned.

Led by Innocent Kawooya, Decent Africa has become the premier platform for promoting Decent Fashion, transcending African borders and influencing global fashion ecosystems.

According to Kawooya, First Ladies in Africa play a crucial role in their communities. However, many have yet to invest in digital public representation. Establishing a strong online presence and maintaining comprehensive, user-friendly websites is essential for enhancing public awareness and engagement.

“Yet, according to a recent survey, only about 30% of First Ladies and their offices have an active and professionally managed social media presence. This is a critical issue, particularly for engaging younger audiences,” he said.

