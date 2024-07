KAMPALA – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has created the State House Revenue Intelligence and Strategic Operations Unit to do an oversight on Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) operations and fight corruption within the tax administration system.

In a statement issued by Presidential Press Unit, the President has appointed Mr. David Kalemera as a Senior Presidential Advisor and Head of the Unit.

“The creation of the unit will help the Government close revenue leakages and boost tax collection.”

