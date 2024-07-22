KAMPALA, UGANDA – The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has launched an ambitious Corporate Plan for 2024-2027, aimed at expanding water and sanitation services to more Ugandans. The plan, themed “Water and Sanitation for All,” builds on the corporation’s achievements over the past three years, during which it increased its asset base from UGX 3.5 trillion to UGX 4.5 trillion and grew its customer base from 785,000 to 950,000 connections.

According to Eng. Dr. Badru M. Kiggundu, Board Chairman, the new plan addresses challenges faced by the corporation, including inadequate financing, Non-Revenue Water, and climate change impacts. “We aim to contribute to the Government’s policy and strategic direction, supporting the National Development Plan (NDP-III) and proposed NDP IV (2025-2030),” said Eng. Kiggundu.

The plan focuses on three strategic areas: supporting production and industrialization, increasing water coverage and promoting health and equity, and effective private sector involvement with emphasis on local content. NWSC has set seven global corporate goals, including increasing the customer base to 1,135,000 connections, improving Non-Revenue Water performance and increasing annual turnover to UGX 702 billion.

Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha, Managing Director, noted that the plan considers the needs and expectations of NWSC’s stakeholders. “We expect to transform NWSC into a vibrant utility with robust financial and technical self-reliance capabilities,” Dr. Mugisha said.

The corporation has identified key risk factors, including rapid urbanization, technology changes, and climate change, and has formulated mitigation measures. The plan has been submitted to the Minister of Water and Environment after the expiry of the 2021-2024 Corporate Plan.

Dr. Mugisha highlighted NWSC’s 10-year performance history and outlook, citing key performance indicators such as population served, connections base, network length, assets, annual turnover, and budget cost coverage.

NWSC’s performance over the past decade has been impressive, with significant growth and improvement in various key performance indicators. The population served has increased from 5 million in 2014 to 17.5 million in 2021, with a projected increase to 24 million by 2027 and 32 million by 2034.

The number of connections has grown from 366,200 in 2014 to 785,000 in 2021, with a target of 1,135,000 by 2027 and 1,565,383 by 2034. The network length has expanded from 8,100 km in 2014 to 19,300 km in 2021, with a projected increase to 23,142 km by 2027 and 28,217 km by 2034.

NWSC’s assets have grown significantly from UGX 0.7 trillion in 2014 to UGX 4.5 trillion in 2024, with a target of UGX 5.1 trillion by 2027 and UGX 7.2 trillion by 2034. The annual turnover has increased from UGX 180 billion in 2014 to UGX 634 billion in 2024, with a projected increase to UGX 867 billion by 2027.

NWSC has improved its budget cost coverage from 50% in 2014 to 63% in 2024, with a target of 68% by 2027 and 82% by 2034.

NWSC’s performance indicates a steady growth trajectory, with significant improvements in service delivery, infrastructure expansion, and financial performance. Despite progress, the corporation still faces challenges like water thefts, systemic meter inaccuracies, and water availability constraints. Management is addressing these issues through collaboration with government agencies, better consumption measurement policies, and water production enhancement measures.

A Euros 93 million water distribution improvement project will soon commence in Kampala to address hydraulic constraints. Similar measures are being implemented in other towns to address water availability challenges during the dry season.

“This project will address the water supply situation in Wakiso, Nansana, Bombo road-Matugga, Gayaza road, old Masaka road-Kyengera, Mutundwe, Bunamwaya, among other others.” he said

Eng Mugisha added that more service improvement projects are ongoing to Mbarara, Insingiro, Mbale, Soroti, Moroto among other towns.

He attributed the progress to the Governmemt of Uganda’s focus on water and sanitation for all.

