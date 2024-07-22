KAMPALA, UGANDA – Equity Bank Uganda Limited (EBUL) has launched the 2024 Uganda Top 100 SME survey campaign in partnership with KPMG and Daily Monitor. The campaign, themed “Empowering SMEs for a Monetized Uganda: Catalysing Growth through Innovation, Sustainability, and Market Access,” aims to identify and recognize Uganda’s fastest-growing medium-sized companies.

The survey targets SMEs with a turnover of 360 million to 25 billion UGX and will culminate in a gala dinner in December, where winners will be announced. As the exclusive banking partner, Equity Bank reinforces its commitment to supporting SMEs through affordable credit solutions, mentorship, and entrepreneurship training.

“Equity Bank is committed to supporting the Top 100 SME Survey Campaign for the next 3 years. I encourage all participants to participate as it will give you visibility,” said Anthony Kituuka, Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda Limited. “Additionally, any SME that comes to Equity Bank to access any of the products will be given a 2% discount after being listed in the Top 100 SMEs.”

Kituuka further emphasized the bank’s approach, stating, “At Equity, we offer integrated financial services that empower consumers, individuals, MSMEs, communities, regional and global businesses. We don’t only focus on making money from businesses and communities, but believe if a community is well empowered, it will then seek our services.”

SMEs play a vital role in Uganda’s economy, contributing significantly to GDP and employment.

