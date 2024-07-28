Christians from the Central Buganda Diocese marked Mary Magdalene’s Day at St Matthew Nsambwe Church of Uganda in Gomba District on July 27.

The day was hosted by Christian Fellowship across the diocese and led by Bishop Michael Lubowa, bishop of the Central Buganda Diocese.

Speaking during the cerebration Judith Nabakooba, the Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, who was the guest of honour encouraged women to participate in government programmes such as the Parish Development Model, Emyooga among others to improve their livelihood.

She asked them to emulate Mary Magdalene, a wonderful and determined servant of God to be valued in their communities and should do good acts as Christians.

“A woman should have food in the family, should ensure that at least something is done especially in agriculture andlivestock to grow along with the government,” Ms Nabakooba said, asking women to work hard to create impact in communities they live by living exemplary lives and giving respect to their husbands.

She emphasized the importance of engaging inconstructive activities that promote personal growth and development, rather than indulging in gossip.

“I want to thank women who have endured hardships because as women, we endure a lot and we find that through our endurance, we become valuable women people believe in,” Ms Nabakooba said.

The Minister also reiterated President Museveni’sdirective against land evictions and urged Ugandans to be patient with the president’s efforts.

She said this at the backdrop of increased cases of land wrangles among families and asked people to always write wills to avoid confusion and divisions among family members.

Nabakooba revealed that in some incidents, children chase their biological mothers out the property which has made windows suffer at the hands of their children.

“I want to ask the people of God that we should workhard to know that we found the land and we will leave it. Let us treat ourselves as God fearing people, because if you fear God you cannot evict someone here,” she said.

Bishop Lubowa thanked Minister Nabakooba for her hard work and dedication towards ending land grabbers in the country. He also appreciated her efforts in ensuring that all Church of Uganda land is titled which he said will chase away the land grabbers determined to steal church land.

The Women of Christian Fellowship presented gifts to Minister Nabakooba, thanking her for her efforts in fighting against land grabbing.

Maama Jenipher Lubowa, wife to Bishop Lubowa also asked the women to give time to their children and guide them on the way to live in society.

Ms Lubowa expressed concern that mothers have left out their motherly roles God asked them to do.

“A good mother does not give up on her roles, natures children according to their stages for a mother remains a mother until they die. A child remains a child in front of a mother, do not give up on them,” Ms. Lubowa said.

