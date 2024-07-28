ESWATINI – Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope IV on July 26 hailed King Mswati III the Ingwenyama (King) of Eswatini and head of Swazi royal family, for promoting cultural tourism in his Kingdom and Africa at large.

Kyabazinga made the remarks while gracing a dinner event to honour MVA and SMVA as sponsors of the Ingwenyama Cultural tournament gala at the Mavuso Exhibition Centre in Manzini, Eswatini.

The Ingwenyama Cultural tournament in Eswatini is a competition where different soccer teams and cultural groups compete in different categories throughout the chiefdoms in Kingdom and the one for 2023/2024 was won by Young Lovers FC and received a trophy and cash prize of 40,000 South African rand.

The Monarch arrived with his delegation at the centre in a convoy and was welcomed by Prince Lindanikosi Dlamini and taken to a lounge where he met with King Mswati III in a closed meeting where they discussed mutual interest for the two Kingdoms and its people.

They later inspected chanting and beautiful cultural performances and were presented with gifts of Five cows each by the main sponsor (MVA).

The visibly jovial Kings later joined the dinner hall and ushered in with praises and dances at the Mavuso Exhibition Centre.

At the diner, the Kyabazinga revealed the reason for his visit to Eswatini was to strengthen the friendship and brotherhood that exist among the cultural leaders in Africa.

He further said that they were interested in having cultural exchanges aimed at strengthening the two Kingdoms in the areas of culture, tourism and people to people interactions for social economic benefits of Eswatini and Busoga.

He thanked King Mswati III for inviting him to this year’s Ingwenyama Cup Gala and extended greetings from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Central Government and the people of Busoga and Uganda in general.

Kyabazinga hailed his counterpart for keeping the original cultural norms and practices, which remains the greatest African example of cultural expression in the world.

He also thanked him for developing Eswatini and helping his people with a robust infrastructure including good roads, and establishing housing solutions for the disadvantaged.

The Kyabazinga further appreciated recognitive efforts by the Honorary Consul of Eswatini in Uganda who endeavoured that the Kyabazinga and his delegates reach safely in Eswatini from Entebbe International Airport.

He thanked King Mswati III for prioritising and empowering the young generation though different activities eg. Sports like football that have motivated and engaged the youth in productive activities.

“As I wind up my remarks, let’s continue strengthening our relationship and working closely in order to foster togetherness and development for our people,” Kyabazinga said.

On his part, King Mswati III extended a warm welcome to the Kyabazinga and his entourage to the great Eswatini kingdom and thanked him for accepting the invitation.

He informed the audience that their relationship was started by Kyabazinga Nadiope, who extended an invitation to him to attend the Kyabazinga’s Royal wedding, stating that although he was unable to attend in person, he sent a strong delegation led by his two sons who were well received.

He also retaliated the strong brotherhood that exists between the two countries and the president of Uganda and himself.

King Mswati assured the Kyabazinga and audience that he is indeed for the stronger interaction of African Kings and is supportive of the idea of having stronger bilateral cultural programmes between the two kingdoms.

Kyabazinga’s delegation included Busoga Kingdom’s 2nd deputy Prime Minister Owek. Alhaj Osman Ahmed Noor, Arnold Nadiope a Prince and brother to Kyabazinga, Minister for Kyabazinga Affairs Owek. Yudaya Babirye, Minister of Culture and head of clans’ council in Busoga Owek. Richard Mafumo, Finance State Minister Owek. Ivan Kiirya, Prince Wilson Nadiope, Andrew Kawanguzi and the Honorary Consul of Eswatini in Uganda Quillino Bamwine who led them throughout the journey from Entebbe International Airport to King Mswati III International airport in Eswatini.

Their visit in Eswatini will last five days and they hope to travel back to Uganda on Monday. -End-

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

