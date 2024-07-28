UNICAF University has hosted a comprehensive free health camp, offering a wide range of medical services to the community. The event, which drew a large crowd, provided critical health interventions, including cervical cancer screening, HIV testing, dental care, optical services, and general health check-ups, all at no cost.

According to Moses Turyagumanawe, Marketing Manager for UNICAF University, the initiative was born out of a desire to bridge the healthcare gap and promote health awareness. “Many individuals struggle to access healthcare due to financial constraints or lack of information. By bringing together stakeholders in the health sector, we aimed to provide free services that would otherwise be unaffordable to some members of our community.”

Turyagumanawe also expressed his gratitude to the medical practitioners and counselors who selflessly devoted their time to the event. “Their dedication to providing medical check-ups and guidance on healthy living is truly commendable.”

The success of the event was further bolstered by the support of partner organizations, including AAR, Millennium Dental Care, and Uganda Blood Transfusion Services. “We are thankful for their collaboration in this noble cause, which seeks to improve the lives of our communities,” Turyagumanawe added.

Samuel Kakwenzire, Health Center Manager for AAR, echoed Turyagumanawe’s sentiments, highlighting the significance of the event in fostering community engagement. “UNICAF has brought us closer to our clients, enabling us to interact with them and provide better services. We anticipate positive outcomes from this initiative, as individuals become more aware of our services and how to maintain good health.”

Kakwenzire also underscored the importance of preventive healthcare, noting that early interventions can mitigate the risk of complications, including mental health issues. “By sensitizing individuals on how to lead healthier lives, we can prevent a range of health problems and improve overall well-being.”

