NAMANVE —CFAO Mobility Uganda has unveiled the highly anticipated Suzuki Jimny in Uganda, and this rugged 4×4 vehicle is making waves in the automotive market.

The new Suzuki Jimny is a masterclass in design, performance, and functionality, making it an ideal choice for off-road enthusiasts and those who crave adventure.

With its iconic 5-slot front grille, round headlamps, and flared wheel arches, the Jimny’s exterior exudes ruggedness and versatility.

The interior is equally impressive, with comfortable seating for four adults, ample luggage space, and features like a display audio system, steering wheel audio controls, a side-mounted lamp and accessory socket, and a customizable touch panel that supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity.

Under the hood, the Jimny packs a punch with its 1.5-liter engine, 3-link rigid axle suspension, and ALLGRIP PRO 4WD system, making it capable of handling even the most challenging terrain with ease.

The high-rigidity ladder frame and 3-link rigid axle suspension provide excellent road holding and traction, while the ALLGRIP PRO 4WD system offers high-range and low-range transfer gears for maximum traction and torque.

The Jimny also features a 3-link rigid axle suspension with coil springs, a high-rigidity ladder frame, and ample ground clearance for navigating rough terrain.

Safety is a top priority in the Jimny, with a range of features designed to protect drivers and passengers. These include airbags, dual camera brake support, rear parking sensors, cruise control, and a display audio system with a customizable touch panel that supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity.

With a 3-year/100,000 km warranty and free aftersales service for 2 years, CFAO Mobility is offering a comprehensive package that gives you peace of mind wherever your adventures take you. Whether you’re an off-road enthusiast or just looking for a reliable and versatile vehicle, the Suzuki Jimny is definitely worth considering.

Its unique blend of ruggedness, comfort, and capability makes it a standout in the Ugandan automotive market.

The Suzuki Jimny is priced at approximately UGX 120 Million, making it an attractive option for off-road enthusiasts and those seeking a reliable and versatile vehicle.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

