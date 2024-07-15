KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Lieutenant General Peter Elwelu to monitor government activities in Teso and Karamoja Regions.

The former Deputy Chief of Defense Forces – CDF is also a Member of Parliament Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces and a presidential advisor.

In a belief letter, Museveni said, “By copy of this letter, I direct the State House Comptroller to facilitate you to carry out the assignment.”

Gen Elwelu was on 24 June 2021 appointed the Deputy Chief of the Defense Forces of the UPDF until March 21, 2024, when he was replaced with Lt Gen Sam Okiding.

He has also served as the commander of the land forces, which is the fourth-highest position in the UPDF hierarchy.

Prior to that, from June 2013 until January 2017, he was the commander of the UPDF 2nd division, based in Mbarara, the largest town in Uganda’s Western Region.

Elwelu is most known for the Kasese massacre in which, according to Human Rights Watch, 153 people, including children, were killed.

Gen Elwelu is among other Government officials suffering US sanctions for their involvement in significant corruption and gross violations of human rights.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

