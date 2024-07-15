A woman burned beyond recognition in road accident involving a fuel tank truck and cement truck.

The Police confirmed the death of one person in an accident on Iganga- Bugiri Road on Sunday evening.

According to police, the fuel tanker driver who was heading to Kampala lost control and rammed into cement truck before both vehicles caught fire.

On the other hand, it is reported that at least four people died in taxi UBA 463V that caught fire in Jinja on Sunday.

Over ten people managed to escape with wounds.

It is yet to be established on the cause of the fire.

